Sen. Boozman reacts to report on health care inspection at Fayetteville VA medical center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman released a statement in response to the VA Office of Inspector General’s inspection at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville to assess improvements following pathology oversight failures.

Changes are clearly needed to prevent misconduct that puts the health of veterans at risk like what occurred at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Strengthening the reporting process for clinical disclosures will ensure appropriate measures are in place so we can make certain veterans receive the high-quality care they deserve. As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I will continue to advance policies that put the needs of our veterans first and hold accountable those responsible for wrongdoing. Sen. John Boozman

According to a news release sent from the senator’s office, Boozman has been leading efforts to make sure the VA improves oversight and accountability in order to prevent future health care failures.

The Senator recently joined Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee leaders in urging VA Secretary Denis McDounough to address oversight failures at medical facilities across the country.

In August 2021, Boozman helped introduce legislation to provide the VA OIG with the authority to subpoena testimony from former VA employees who have left federal service, former contractor personnel who performed work for the department, or other potentially relevant individuals during the course of its inspections, reviews, and investigations.

This statement comes after a report found the Fayetteville VA failed to properly oversee former VA pathologist Robert Morris Levy who was drunk on the job.

On January 22, Levy was sentenced to 240 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud.