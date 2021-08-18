Sen. Boozman reacts to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas was in Northwest Arkansas on August 18.

KNWA/FOX24 caught up with him to get his take on what’s happening in Afghanistan.

“I feel so badly for the people that have served, I feel badly for our country,” Boozman said. “It is a major problem, but we need to roll up our sleeves right now and concentrate again on getting people out of there.”

Boozman went on to say while pulling our troops from Afghanistan could have repercussions, there have been some bipartisan efforts to remedy the crisis.