FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce met with U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to share with him two initiatives helping shape the workforce and create job opportunities in the region.

Boozman says he believes our region is becoming one of the greatest centers of medical excellence in the country.

“For an area to really grow and sustain itself, health care is so so important. This is the next step along with that providing medical manufacturing,” Boozman said.

The robotics training lab is helping train workers for modern manufacturing as current companies transition to new equipment and more technically advanced jobs.