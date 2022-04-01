SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cleanup efforts continue, the first elected official is planning to visit the site of Wednesday’s tornado.

Sen. John Boozman announced during a public appearance on April 1 that he will be in Springdale on April 2.

Boozman says he’ll meet with first responders, citizens, and community leaders and make sure the community is receiving everything it needs from FEMA and other federal agencies.

“We can’t prevent situations like a tornado from happening,” Boozman said. “But, there’s no excuse for not stepping in and doing all we can to help those who have been affected — the businesses and individuals.”

Boozman also said that his office will coordinate with Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Steve Womack’s offices to help provide assistance for the region.