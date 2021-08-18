Sen. Boozman tours Center for Arkansas Farms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Center for Arkansas Farms at the University of Arkansas welcomed a special guest this morning.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman was on hand to take a tour of the center and meet with students and community partners.

As the average age of U.S. farmers begins to rise, the senator says education programs like this one at the university are imperative.

“We’re in a situation now where the average age of our farmers are 59 years old,” Boozman said. “We desperately need young people, particularly to come and fill the ranks, so there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity because of the generosity of the Walton Family Foundation. It’s really pushed the price level down where people can afford to get this kind of training. It’s excellent training at a very favorable price.

The Walton Family Foundation works with the university to match experienced farmers with students to provide hands-on learning experiences.