Sen. Boozman tours new VA clinic in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman made a stop at the Veteran’s Affairs new clinic in Fort Smith which will replace the current one in the city.

The new clinic has an added 1,500 sq. ft. and will add eye care, audiology, laboratory, and radiology services. It will also be able to serve both men and women better.

“The old system was primarily built for men because thats who was serving,” Boozman said. “Now, we have so many women in the military and also woman veterans, and we’re working hard to take care of them.”

The clinic is set to open in March.