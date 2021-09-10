Sen. Boozman urges Veteran’s Affairs to address oversights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman urges the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to address its oversight failures across the country.

This comes after a report found the Fayetteville VA failed to properly oversee former VA pathologist Robert Morris Levy who was drunk on the job.

Boozman co-signed a letter with members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to the VA secretary.

“It is sacrosanct to VA’s mission that veterans trust the medical treatment they receive is high-quality, and the people treating them meet all relevant ethical and professional standards required by their field,” Boozman said.

Levy was sentenced to 240 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud on January 22.