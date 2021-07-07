Sen. Boozman visits 188th Wing in Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas visits the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Wing in Fort Smith on July 7.

Within the next couple of years, Ebbing Air National Guard Base will house 36 F-35 fighter planes and an F-16 squadron from the Republic of Singapore.

A lot has to be done before then, including adding 13,000 ft. of runway.

Boozman wants to make sure the base will be ready.

“Just want to make sure we’re moving forward, that we’re going to get the funding we need which is not going to be a great deal,” Boozman said. “But, probably more important than that is go forward on the time table to get things done in a timely manner.”

The pilot training program is expected to start in June 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers