Sen. Boozman visits 188th Wing in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas visits the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Wing in Fort Smith on July 7.

Within the next couple of years, Ebbing Air National Guard Base will house 36 F-35 fighter planes and an F-16 squadron from the Republic of Singapore.

A lot has to be done before then, including adding 13,000 ft. of runway.

Boozman wants to make sure the base will be ready.

“Just want to make sure we’re moving forward, that we’re going to get the funding we need which is not going to be a great deal,” Boozman said. “But, probably more important than that is go forward on the time table to get things done in a timely manner.”

The pilot training program is expected to start in June 2023.