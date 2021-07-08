Sen. Boozman visits Children’s Safety Center ahead of move

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman visits the Washington County Children’s Safety Center ahead of its big move.

Boozman was able to tour the current facility and speak with staff about the new facility they’ll be moving to.

The safety center’s executive director, Elizabeth Shackelford, says she appreciates Boozman being active with Children’s Centers in Arkansas.

“It’s really nice to be able to give them updates,” Shackelford said. “Also, the great things that are happening and the community support. It’s always wonderful to be able to tell them them great things too.”

During the pandemic, the center stayed open and provided services to almost 700 children.