Sen. Boozman visits healthcare workers at local veterans center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some of Fayetteville’s frontline fighters get a special visit from Sen. John Boozman.

The Senator stopped by the Veterans Healthcare Center of the Ozarks to recognize its healthcare workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said it’s important to thank them and ensure they are getting the assistance they need to take care of Arkansas’ Veterans.

“We can be so very proud of the network that we have in Arkansas. Nobody’s working any harder,” Boozman said.

Boozman has been a constant advocate for Veterans and their health care.

Last month, he introduced legislation that would cut down on VA Backlog for those applying for disability.