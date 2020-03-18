Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Sen. Cotton created three-part coronavirus response plan

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas created a three-part coronavirus response plan he’s urging Congress to pass.

Part One would authorize the Treasury Department to immediately cut a tax-rebate check of $1,000 for every adult tax filer who makes less than $100,000 per year and $500 for each claimed dependent.

Part Two would temporarily expand eligibility and adjust requirements for Public-Assistance Programs

Part Three would increase the cap on small-business disaster loans.

From $2 million to $20 million dollars and grant low-interest loans to businesses immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories