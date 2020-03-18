Sen. Cotton created three-part coronavirus response plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas created a three-part coronavirus response plan he’s urging Congress to pass.

Part One would authorize the Treasury Department to immediately cut a tax-rebate check of $1,000 for every adult tax filer who makes less than $100,000 per year and $500 for each claimed dependent.

Part Two would temporarily expand eligibility and adjust requirements for Public-Assistance Programs

Part Three would increase the cap on small-business disaster loans.

From $2 million to $20 million dollars and grant low-interest loans to businesses immediately.