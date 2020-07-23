Sen. Cotton introduces bill to defund 1619 project curriculum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton introduced the Saving American History Act of 2020, a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts.

Schools that teach the 1619 Project would also be ineligible for federal professional-development grants, according to a press release.

Under the bill, the Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funding to schools that decide to teach the 1619 Project—determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that curriculum, the release said.

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage,” Cotton said.

The release said any federal funds intended for low-income students or special-needs students are not affected by this legislation.

The first African slaves arrived in the English colonies in North America in 1619.

The 1619 Project was developed in 2019 by the New York Times and it seeks to recognize and remember the event on the 400th anniversary.