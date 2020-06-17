Sen. Cotton introduces bill to reward cops

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton introduced a bill today, June 16, recognizing and rewarding police officers who exemplify the best policing.

The Better Community Policing Recognition Act would establish a $5 million annual fund for the Department of Justice to administer, choosing the best nominees from approximately 18,000 police departments nationwide.

Officers eligible for these rewards would be those who either exemplify best practices, innovate to reduce the excessive use of force or improve community policing strategies.

