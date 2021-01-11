Sen. Cotton issues statement after off-duty death of Capitol police officer

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued a statement on Monday on the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howie Liebengood.

Sen. Cotton said Liebengood would often guard the doors near his office, and he and his staff knew him well.

“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic passing of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howie Liebengood. My staff and I got to know him well because he often guarded the doors near our office,” said Cotton. “Officer Liebengood was a true professional; his cheerful smile was always a good way to start the day or to end a long day. Anna and I express our deepest condolences to his family and to the Capitol Police, whose officers we also thank for their bravery and service.”

Officials announced Liebengood’s death on Monday, telling CBS News that his death was considered a “line of duty casualty.”

According to The Associated Press, two people familiar with the matter said Liebengood’s death was an apparent suicide.

He was 51.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255.

