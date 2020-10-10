Sen. Cotton visits Northwest Arkansas to meet with local businesses, schools

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton said he wants to pass another bill that targets others in need like businesses.

Cotton was in Northwest Arkansas today to speak with local business leaders on the impacts of COVID-19 on the local economy.

“I think we need to pass a targeted and calibrated bill to those who need it most.. in places like restaurants and hotels or concert venues or sporting venues. People who are still out of work or getting the hours they need, through no fault of their own,” Cotton said.

Cotton also stopped by the Gentry Elementary School today to see first-hand how the school is dealing with the coronavirus health crisis.

“Teachers are being innovative and creative, kids are very resilient and tough-minded and so far we’re kinda getting through this, pretty successfully, I think,” Cotton said.