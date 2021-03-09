Sen. Tom Cotton responds to Amazon’s book ban on “When Harry Became Sally”

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) disagrees with Amazon nixing the book titled, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,” from being sold on its website.

Sen. Cotton believes that Amazon’s decision means “implications” for free speech. He called on the company to “address abusive practices.”

Sen. Cotton spoke on the floor Tuesday, March 9, about Amazon’s book ban on “When Harry Became Sally.”

Last week, the National Coalition Against Censorship issued a statement about Amazon’s decision, stating it had been selling the book — this controversial title — for three years.