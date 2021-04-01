Senate bill passes which could nullify local mask ordinances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A senate bill was just passed that has the potential of nullifying local mask ordinances. This news comes days after Governor Asa Hutchinson dropped the statewide mask mandate.

The Governor in a statement about Senate Bill 590 says the bill is pointless, except it would prohibit businesses, schools, and hospitals from requirements for face coverings. A reason he believes is enough to veto it.

Fayetteville City Attorney, Kit Williams, says he agrees with the Governor. “A mask mandate at least for local businesses, places indoors should continue and that’s basically all ours does,” says Williams.

I spoke to Senator Trent Garner who introduced the bill and he acknowledges the way the bill is currently written could be interpreted in different ways.

“My intention was not to have that so I am going to add an amendment on the house side to mention what the intent of it is,” says Senator Garner.

Senator Garner adds the main reason he proposed was to avoid another statewide mask mandate by executive order.

“We could have a debate, testimony, yes and no votes and having a clear meaning in law what a mask mandate should be if we decided to have it or decide not to have it,” says Senator Garner.

Senator Garner says he believes Governor Hutchinson will veto the bill, however, he also believes there is also a very good chance the veto will be overridden by support from the House.