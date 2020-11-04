Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., listens during the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing in Washington. Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Sen. Cotton is on the ballot again in Arkansas and campaigning hard — just not in his home state. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has won reelection and President Donald Trump secured Arkansas’ six electoral votes.

Republicans aimed to maintain their dominance of the state in Tuesday’s election.

Cotton defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never run for office before.

The only Democrat running against Cotton dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.

That freed up Cotton to run ads in battleground states and to campaign with more endangered Senate colleagues.

The election also featured three ballot measures, including a highway tax proposal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Road to 270

Entertainment /

How are races called?

News /

NBC News special election night coverage, 'Decision 2020'

News /

Election Day voting underway

News /

NWA Poll workers surprised by low voter turnout so far this Election Day

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers