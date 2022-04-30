FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator John Boozman attended the Drug Take Back event in Fayetteville at the Harps on Colorado Drive on April 30.

“This is an effort to get some of those drugs off the street,” Boozman said. “A lot of those are prescribed drugs, and people once they don’t use them all up, sometimes, in fact, many times they wind in peoples hands that don’t need to have them.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge stated that the event helps combat bigger issues.

“Properly disposing of prescription medications is just one small action Arkansans can take to help bring an end to the opioid and prescription drug abuse epidemic in this state,” Rutledge said.

Properly destroying medications at appropriate locations also protects the environment. Flushing or pouring them down the drain can pollute water.

Unused or expired prescriptions were dropped off for destruction with no questions asked.

Arkansas Take Back is part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The federally funded program has helped dispose of prescription medication since 2010.