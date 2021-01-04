Senator Cotton and Congressman Womack sworn into 117th Congress

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Two of Northwest Arkansas’ federal elected representatives returned to Capitol Hill.

Tom Cotton was sworn in as Arkansas Senator for the 117th congress Sunday.

Cotton released a statement saying in part, “It is a great honor to serve my fellow Arkansans in the United States Senate, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue representing our state.”

Congressman Steve Womack was also sworn in.

He released a statement saying in part, “We have significant challenges — eradicating COVID-19, strengthening the American economy, protecting the freedoms we enjoy, and fighting attempts to move our country in a socialist direction—and I am ready to join my colleagues in charting a better course for the nation we love.”

Read the full quotes below:

