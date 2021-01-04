Senator Cotton and Congressman Womack sworn into 117th Congress

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Two of Northwest Arkansas’ federal elected representatives returned to Capitol Hill.
Tom Cotton was sworn in as Arkansas Senator for the 117th congress Sunday.
Cotton released a statement saying in part, “It is a great honor to serve my fellow Arkansans in the United States Senate, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue representing our state.”
Congressman Steve Womack was also sworn in.
He released a statement saying in part, “We have significant challenges — eradicating COVID-19, strengthening the American economy, protecting the freedoms we enjoy, and fighting attempts to move our country in a socialist direction—and I am ready to join my colleagues in charting a better course for the nation we love.”
Read the full quotes below:
“It is a great honor to serve my fellow Arkansans in the United States Senate, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue representing our state. As Arkansas and our nation face serious challenges, the security and prosperity of our people must come first. I look forward to continuing this important service in the years ahead.”Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton
“The oath of office is a sacred vow that forms the bedrock of principles that guide my service to Arkansas’s Third Congressional District. I am honored beyond words with this enormous responsibility. We have significant challenges—eradicating COVID-19, strengthening the American economy, protecting the freedoms we enjoy, and fighting attempts to move our country in a socialist direction—and I am ready to join my colleagues in charting a better course for the nation we love. I am humbled by the trust and confidence of my fellow Arkansans and will give them a much-deserved voice in Washington.”Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack