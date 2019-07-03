Senator Cotton tours areas impacted by flooding

A United States senator takes a tour of the historic flood damage in Arkansas.

Senator Tom Cotton on Tuesday toured some of the hardest hit areas along the Arkansas River.

He surveyed the damage with the state Department of Emergency Management.

The senator says seeing the damage in person gives him an idea of what needs to be done.

“I think it’s going to be a joint funding federal and state effort. We passed a disaster funding bill a couple of months ago in Congress and some of that money will be released in the weeks and months in Arkansas,” Senator Cotton says.

The senator made stops at the Lollie levee outside of Conway. He also toured damage in Pulaski and Jefferson counties.