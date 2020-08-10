Senator Tom Cotton responds to China sanctions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has responded after China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against him and 10 other U.S. politicians and heads of organizations.
Other senators named in the sanctions include Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Pat Toomey.
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the 11 Americans “performed badly” on issues concerning Hong Kong, according to The Associated Press.
Cotton responded on Monday with the following statement:
“The Chinese Communist Party imposed these impotent sanctions against me because I defend the real victims of Chinese Communism: the millions of Americans harmed by the Wuhan coronavirus, the workers whose factories shut down and moved offshore to China, the businesses and inventors whose property has been stolen, the Chinese Christians and missionaries whose churches have been razed by bulldozers, the Uighurs and other minorities languishing in concentration camps, the Hong Kong students fighting desperately for their democracy, and the Chinese people trapped in a high-tech communist tyranny. Chinese Communism is the most dangerous threat to freedom in the world, and I will never back down from fighting it. If China thinks my opposition to its communist tyranny to date warrants these sanctions, I have two words for them: just wait.”Senator Tom Cotton