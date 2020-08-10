Senator Tom Cotton responds to China sanctions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has responded after China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against him and 10 other U.S. politicians and heads of organizations.

Other senators named in the sanctions include Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Pat Toomey.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the 11 Americans “performed badly” on issues concerning Hong Kong, according to The Associated Press.

Cotton responded on Monday with the following statement:

If China thinks my opposition to its communist tyranny to date warrants these sanctions, I have two words for them: just wait.



My full statement: https://t.co/C8GXTcKhCR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 10, 2020