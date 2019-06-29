Senator tours Springdale food pantry

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA)–A U.S. senator from Arkansas toured a Springdale food pantry Friday to find out how the organization is helping the community during the summer.

Sen. John Boozman (R) spent an hour at “Feed the 479”, a pantry operated in the Compassion Thrift Store on Thompson Street. He inquired on the daily operation of the pantry, as he expressed a worry about low-income children not having enough resources to eat enough meals during the summer while schools–known for providing free or reduced lunches during the year–aren’t in session.

“Many of the rules that govern the summer feeding programs go back to the 1960s. It’s a different world now,” Boozman said. “It’s a one size fits all. There’s lots of areas where we can do a better job.”

Earlier this year, Boozman and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) introduced an act that would provide lunches and snacks to low-income families over the summer.