Senior citizens given priority to shop amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several retail stores in the area are making changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dollar General is making a move to protect one of the most vulnerable populations in our community. Senior citizens will be given priority during the first operating hour of business each day.

The goal is to reduce crowds as a way to prevent spreading of the coronavirus. The company says this goes with its mission of serving others.

The stores will also close an hour early to give staff a chance to restock shelves and clean.

It’s also a way for staff to protect their own health and well-being.

86- year -old Maynard M. Kennedy said he thinks more stores should do this.

“A lot of times we don’t get the chance to get out,” Kennedy said. “We have to get out a lot earlier than other people to try to get ahead of them. And a lot of times, we come later in the day and everything’s gone. So we don’t get what we need.”

Along with Dollar General, Target and Whole Foods are a couple of different stores dedicating that first hour to senior citizens.