Jon Mott, seen in surveillance video taken at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Flippin man that pleaded guilty in federal court after his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has had his sentencing hearing postponed.

Jon Mott, 39, was charged with four offenses and agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for the other three charges being dropped. The agreement was submitted to the court on November 30, 2022 and his sentencing was scheduled for March 8.

Mott’s attorney filed an unopposed motion for a continuance on February 28, citing the expectation of needing time to craft a response to a government sentencing memorandum. The prosecution submitted that 28-page document the next day.

In that memo, the government suggested a sentence of 30 days incarceration, 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution. The defense has not yet filed a response.

Mott’s sentencing is now scheduled for April 26.