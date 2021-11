Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Anthony Boen booked into the Washington County jail in Fayetteville, AR. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sentencing for a former Franklin County Sheriff has been postponed.

Anthony Boen is facing as many as 20 years in federal prison and fines after a jury found him guilty of two counts of deprivation of rights.

The sentencing was originally set for January 12, but has been pushed to February 9.

The charges against Boen stem from two use-of-force incidents against prisoners at the Franklin County Jail in 2018.

Boen had been the sheriff since 2011.