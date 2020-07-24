Sequoyah Co. Health Department to host drive-thru testing event

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Oklahoma, the Sequoyah Health Department along with the Cherokee Nation will host a free COVID-19 test drive.

Tiffany Perryman, coordinating nurse at Sequoyah Co. Health Department, stresses the importance of everyone getting tested.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of cases just like many other communities across Oklahoma and the Nation as well. So we’re testing everybody right now,” she said. “Even those who aren’t experiencing symptoms. We do know there are asymptomatic carriers so we’re encouraging everybody to get tested. “

If you missed today’s event, there will be testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

No appointment is needed. Call 918-775-6201 for information.

