Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputy attacked by pit bull while making arrest

SEQUOYA COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputy is receiving treatment in an emergency room after he was attacked by a pit bull during an arrest.

According to a post on the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Deputy Jason Stone was attacked by a pit bull December 20 while attempting to arrest the dog’s owner.

The post says Stone was investigating a runaway juvenile for Sallisaw Police Department when the attack happened.

The sheriff’s office says the dog’s owner assaulted Stone, and the dog attacked while he was fighting with the deputy.

The dog’s owner was arrested and the dog was placed in quarantine because it did not have its shots, according to the post.

Stone was sent to an emergency room to receive treatment and stitches.