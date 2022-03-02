TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the opening and legacy of Sequoyah Schools this week, a press release announced.

In honor of the anniversary, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced $20 million has been dedicated to infrastructure for new, modern school facilities.

The school system began in 1872 when the Cherokee National Council passed a joint resolution the year before signed by former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Lewis Downing establishing a school for orphaned Cherokee and Native children.

It later transformed into a training school and then high school where currently it serves Cherokees and 42 other tribes in grades 9-12. The school is operated by the Cherokee Nation and partly funded by the Bureau of Indian Education, according to the release.

“There aren’t too many Cherokees whose family or friends have not been connected to Sequoyah, as it has played an integral role in educating and molding the lives of more than 4,000 esteemed graduates over the decades,” Hoskin Jr. said. “Today, we join together to celebrate its historical place in our tribe and look ahead to securing its future.”

In further celebration, students and teachers will bury a time capsule with letters and mementos to open in 50 years, on March 4, 2072. The “It Takes a Nation: Sequoyah Schools and the Roots of Excellence” exhibit is also scheduled to open on March 15 at the John Ross Museum in Tahlequah. It looks at the school’s history and beginnings as the Cherokee Orphanage starting with 54 students.

With a focus on academic excellence and Cherokee language studies, Sequoyah said it frequently counts among its senior graduates Gates Millennium Scholars and students accepted into prestigious colleges and universities across the U.S.

It has grown into a modern institution covering more than 90 acres and includes a dozen buildings on campus, next to the Cherokee Nation tribal government offices in Tahlequah.

“It is no surprise that we now celebrate Sequoyah Schools as the ‘school of choice’ for Cherokee and Native students,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “Sequoyah alumni have excelled in academics, in the arts, and in sports, and over the years have accomplished amazing feats. Today, many former Sequoyah Schools students are leaders within their tribes and their communities. On this 150th anniversary of Sequoyah Schools, let’s honor those who paved the way for today’s students, faculty and staff and pause and honor those who came before us and now walked on.”

“I want to thank our alumni, students, faculty and staff, and other community stakeholders both past and present for their contributions, their perseverance, and especially their hard work which has made Sequoyah Schools everything it is today,” Interim Superintendent of Sequoyah and Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch said.