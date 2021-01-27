Sequoyah Suppers returns to Mount Sequoyah for 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sequoyah Suppers are back for 2021 and all for a good cause.

Mount Sequoyah is participating in the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families soup Sunday fundraiser.

Mount Sequoyah Center President/CEO Emily Gentry said they wanted to help struggling local restaurants.

“They wanted to find a way to give to the local restaurants that are struggling this year so they are trying to help drive some business,” she said. “Get people in the doors but also support a good cause which is the Arkansas Advocates.”

They will be serving soup and sandwiches today (January 27) and tomorrow (January 28). Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers