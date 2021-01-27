Sequoyah Suppers returns to Mount Sequoyah for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sequoyah Suppers are back for 2021 and all for a good cause.

Mount Sequoyah is participating in the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families soup Sunday fundraiser.

Mount Sequoyah Center President/CEO Emily Gentry said they wanted to help struggling local restaurants.

“They wanted to find a way to give to the local restaurants that are struggling this year so they are trying to help drive some business,” she said. “Get people in the doors but also support a good cause which is the Arkansas Advocates.”

They will be serving soup and sandwiches today (January 27) and tomorrow (January 28). Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.