SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the temperature increases outside, it’s important for homeowners to think about their home’s air conditioning unit.

Devaan Choppola is a service coordinator at Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric in Springdale.

He says summertime on units is like taking a car on a cross-country journey. He recommends having units checked out to make sure everything is working properly.

“Just having your equipment serviced, gone through, and maintained by a professional HVAC technician,” Choppola said. “That way, they can make sure everything is working at peak performance, catch any small issues before they become big issues, and generally make sure the equipment is functioning the way it’s designed.”

Choppola says the one thing people can do to help units is to change their filters regularly and to make sure the area around the unit is clear from debris and other objects.