FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Water and Sewer Department will close some roads to install service

According to a news release from the city, W. Center St., between S. Gregg Ave and S. West Ave will be closed. Both lanes of traffic will be closed on Tuesday, October 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Contact the Water and Sewer Department with any questions at (479) 575-8386.