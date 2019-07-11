Settlement obtained in data breach that impacted thousands of Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas is one of 30 states that has obtained a settlement from the largest health insurer in the Pacific Northwest because of a data breach.

Premera Blue Cross compromised personal information of millions.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a settlement to have the company pay the state about $57,245 for failing to keep sensitive consumer data secure.

The company exposed highly sensitive health adn personal information of nearly 20,000 Arkansans, Rutledge stated.

Data was exposed during 2014 and 2015 when a hacker accessed the Premera network and obtained Social Security numbers, private health and bank account information, names, numbers and email addresses, according to the attorney general’s office.

Premera is required to implement safeguards due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.