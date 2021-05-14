Settlement reached for teen driver who hit, killed University of Arkansas student

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At the University of Arkansas, a settlement has been reached for the teen driver who hit and killed a U of A student.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the family of Andrea Torres reached a settlement to remove the driver negligence lawsuit filed against Reagan Garner.

In February 2019, then 17-year-old garner hit 18-year-old Torres at the Garland Avenue crosswalk at the U of A.

Torres later died.

The university cited Garner with distracted driving for being on her phone behind the wheel.

Details of the settlement have not yet been released.

