Settlement reached in Bella Vista stump dump lawsuit

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A $3 million settlement has been reached in the Bella Vista Trafalgar lawsuit, also known as the stump dump in Bella Vista.

Jason Wales is an attorney for the Armstrong family, which is in the Property Owners Association. He said the lawsuit was filed against former POA members over the underground fire burned at the Trafalgar roadside in Bella Vista, which burned for almost a year before it was put out by the POA.

Tom Judson with the Bella Vista POA released a statement.

A hearing was held this morning for the presiding judge to consider a proposed settlement in the Armstrong case. While the POA was not a party to the negotiations of the settlement agreement, the POA did not oppose the proposed settlement at the hearing.” -TOM JUDSON, COO, BELLA VISTA POA

Wales said the lawsuit was not for any money from the association, but for insurance coverage they were supposed to get from their policy to cover the damage from the underground fire.