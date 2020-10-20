Seven-point plan charts NWA Economic Recovery from COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Northwest Arkansas economy hard. But now there is a plan in place to help get things back on track.

Heartland Forward has released a 7-point plan to help NWA recover from the damage done by the pandemic.

The plan is to create business that is an appealing alternative to crowded cities and areas.

Heartland Forward’s plan for NWA consists of seven key points:

Become the Heartland’s leading small region for talent Be the Heartland’s best small place for arts, culture, and recreation Grow the economy and jobs around big company anchors Bolster the region’s small business and startup ecosystem Make inclusion and diversity a regional priority Put health at the center of the agenda Rebrand and market the region

The pandemic is accelerating trends that could favor Heartland communities like Northwest Arkansas. Workers are looking for appealing alternatives to crowded cities, and NWA is already weathering the COVID-19 crisis better than its metropolitan counterparts. If it invests in attracting talent, increasing quality of place, and supporting the business ecosystem, it can compete with superstar coastal cities. Ross DeVol, president and CEO of Heartland Forward

Click here to read the full 7-point plan.