FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ top doctor identifies four cities in the state as COVID-19 hotspots and none are in the northwestern region.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Jonesboro, West Memphis, and Texarkana are the cities to watch.

He called the Forrest City area an emerging hotspot.

Dr. Smith said these cities have seen the most rapid increase in cases over the last two days.