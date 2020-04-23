Several arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery

RATCLIFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At around 1:10 a.m. on April 15, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said it received an anonymous call that a dark-colored car was parked at the River Valley Primary Care Clinic in Ratcliff.

Police said one of the individuals in the car asked about some people who lived in the area and waived a gun in the caller’s presence.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle at the clinic with Preston Butler, 19, Korey Green, 29, and Hannah Williams, 19, all of Clarksville, inside the car, according to police.

The deputies also reported having found two handguns, masks, gloves, one body armor vest, and a baseball bat in the vehicle.

Korey Green is a convicted felon.

They interviewed the subjects and transported them to the Logan County Detention Center. Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed the subjects again the next day.

From their interviews, police alleged that the three subjects were hired by Diamond Weaver, 18, of Paris, to rob and scare two people in the Ratcliff area with whom he had a previous disagreement.

Investigators determined that Diamond is also the person who was the anonymous caller who reported the car at the clinic and that he also had been in contact with one of them through social media up until the time the deputies arrived.

According to deputies, it is alleged that he may have either gotten cold feet or thought they would turn around and rob him as well so he made an anonymous call to the agency about the vehicle and occupants.

Diamond was interviewed and arrested.

It is anticipated that all four subjects will be charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a Class A felony, with Kory Green charged additionally with felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony, and with Preston Butler charged additionally with furnishing a firearm to a felon, a Class B felony.

Weaver has a $75,000 bond, Green and Butler have $50,000 bonds, and Williams has a $40,000 bond.

All four have bonded out, according to deputies.