Several craft festivals coming to Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Craft festivals are happening all around Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

Spanker Creek Farm’s Arts, Crafts, and More Fair kicked off the first day of its outdoor festival.

Employees with the Not Too Shabby boutique said they are excited to come back for their 13th year.

“I think for the first day of the fair, we’re seeing a great attendance and I think it will be a good year,” Jody Latham with Not Too Shabby said.

EVENTS:

Spanker Creek Farm’s 14th annual Arts, Crafts, and More Fair

WHEN: October 14-18 Wednesday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 8464 W. McNelly Rd. Bentonville

For more information call 479-685-5655 or email info@spankercreekfarm.com

The Ozark Regional Arts and Crafts Festival

WHEN: October 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Springdale location will be consolidated with the Washington County Fair Grounds at 2537 N. McConnell Ave

* Fayetteville offering both indoor and outdoor booths.

For more information call 479-756-6954 or email info@craftsfairsnwa.com

It’s Fall Y’all Fair

WHEN: October 15-18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Benton County Fair Grounds

For more information call 479-616-2997.