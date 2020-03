FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fashion Week isn’t the only major event to be canceled or postponed.

In Northwest Arkansas due to COVID-19, the annual Kiss a Pig Gala will no longer take place this weekend.

It is a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association.

It has been rescheduled for the fall.

The Bentonville Film Festival also rescheduled from the end of April to August 5.