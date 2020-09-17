‘Several’ Fayetteville football players quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools released a statement about a possible positive COVID-19 case at Fayetteville High School.

The full statement is below:

Fayetteville Public Schools follows the guidelines and directives of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Activities Association with regard to student activities and athletics during the pandemic. The FPS Director of Health Services and COVID-19 Point of Contact (POC) exchanges information daily with ADH. When confirmation of a positive case or probable exposure of a student or staff member is received, we act quickly to follow the protocols and take the necessary steps to protect the health of our students and staff. This includes sending a student or staff member home to quarantine. After interviewing student-athletes regarding recent activities and events, several football players have been identified as COVID-19 possible close contacts and are in quarantine. We want to remind our families that there is a COVID-19 Report form located on our district website where any possible exposure may be reported so that our POC may follow the COVID-19 safety protocol as swiftly as possible. Fayetteville Public Schools

Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville Public Schools public information officer, said a number of football players are quarantined.

A concerned parent reached out to us claiming head coach Casey DIck told someplayers to lie about being exposed to the virus after going to a party so they could play in the upcoming game against Bentonville West.

Wilbourn said the district would not comment about rumors or hearsay.

“There is a lot of misinformation going on. We spent today like we do everyday getting information on do you have any probable close contacts? Do we have any students who have tested positive? And it turns out today we had two more students who tested positive,” he said.

He mentioned that the number of students in quarantine has also gone up but did not specify how many of those students were on the football team.

The district also had no comments regarding a meeting with Coach Dick and other school officials.

The coach was seen at practice later today.

Full interview with Alan Wilbourn below: