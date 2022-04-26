RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Northwest Arkansas and River Valley high schools are celebrating after strong showings at the 2022 Quiz Bowl Championships.

Haas Hall Academy in both Rogers and Bentonville claimed first place titles in Class 1A and 2Aa respectively.

Centerton’s Life Way Christian claimed second place in Class 2A.

In the state’s largest class 7A, Fort Smith Southside lifted the first place trophy. Rogers High School finished as runner-up.

Haas Hall Bentonville

Haas Hall Rogers

Life Way Christian

Fort Smith Southside

Rogers

For more information on the Quiz Bowl in the state of Arkansas, visit the website here.