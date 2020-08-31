Several NWA schools report new COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Schools ranks number one for most COVID-19 cases in Arkansas schools.

There are 18 active COVID-19 cases in Springdale, bringing the cumulative total to 44.

There are 17 active cases in Fort Smith, bringing the cumulative total to 68

There are 16 active cases in Rogers, bringing the cumulative total to 33.

There are 15 active cases in Little Rock, bringing the total to 47.

