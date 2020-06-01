Several people arrested at a protest over the weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several people were arrested while at a protest in Arkansas over the weekend.

Police responded to the intersection of College and Lafayette after a call about a disturbance.

Police arrested Adam Bramlet, 25, on Saturday, May 30.

Police said Bramlet would become aggressive with traffic when drivers did not show their support.

He told police the driver of the car pulled a knife on him and threatened to gut multiple people.

Police said they found Garrett Grisso, 19, spray painting the northwest traffic light pole and the southwest traffic light pole at the intersection of College and Lafayette.

Grisso was also arrested on May 30.

He eventually walked away from the protest area and was arrested at the intersection of College and Dickson, according to police.

Grisso was arrested for criminal mischief, according to police.

Jerrold Moon, 64, was also arrested on June 1, according to police.

Police said Moon was arrested after witnesses saw him assault a female protester.

Police said he stopped at a green light to begin arguing with protesters. He parked his car in the middle of the road to get out and push the victim.

Officers on the southeast corner of Lafayette and College saw this and immediately put him in handcuffs.