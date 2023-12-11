GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Gravette that killed several pets on Dec. 10 around 2:40 p.m.

According to Cap. Travis Harp with the Gravette Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home at the 1300 block of Highway 72 Southeast. The Gravette FD along with the Maysville and Sulphur Springs fire departments battled the fire for several hours.

Harp says the homeowners were not at home when the fire started, so there were no injuries to the occupants. However, several of the family pets did not survive the fire.

According to Harp, the cause of the fire is under investigation, and no cause has been determined.

Harp says the American Red Cross has reached out to the family to offer assistance.