Severe storms causing damage across NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Property damage is being reported across Northwest Arkansas due to severe storms.

A large tree is down at Sunset Avenue and 40th Street in Springdale. Both westbound lanes are blocked. Police are diverting traffic.

Residents in Centerton are reporting trees are down everywhere.

The mayor of Bentonville said several trees are down throughout town. The mayor said crews are surveying damage and working to restore power.

Police warn not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Use caution if you must go anywhere.