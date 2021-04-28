SEVERE WEATHER ISSUES: power outages, flooding, highways washed out, etc.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Road closures, flooding, power outages, traffic light glitches, just a few situations happening in the Natural State because of the weather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
This is your one-stop round-up report for emergency situations happening across Arkansas.
POWER OUTAGES:
Carroll Electric: Benton County, 512; Carroll County, 252. As of 11 a.m. Benton County, 210, as of 11:30 a.m.
Siloam Springs Traffic Lights Out:
- East US 412 & Main Street
- East US 412 & North Highway 59
- East US 412 & East Main Street
- AR Highway 16 East and East Kenwood Street
- Cheri Whitlock and Lincoln Street
FLOODING SITUATIONS
HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURES
- Benton County: State Highway 264, Section 2. Two miles of highway is washed out in both directions. Happened at 10:45 a.m., per IDRIVE. This is between Cave Springs & Lowell. Consider using Highway 12 as an alternate route.
- Benton County: State Highway 127, in both directions due to flooding. Six miles of the highway is closed.