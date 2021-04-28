SEVERE WEATHER ISSUES: power outages, flooding, highways washed out, etc.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Road closures, flooding, power outages, traffic light glitches, just a few situations happening in the Natural State because of the weather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

This is your one-stop round-up report for emergency situations happening across Arkansas.

POWER OUTAGES:

Carroll Electric: Benton County, 512; Carroll County, 252. As of 11 a.m. Benton County, 210, as of 11:30 a.m.

Siloam Springs Traffic Lights Out:

East US 412 & Main Street

East US 412 & North Highway 59

East US 412 & East Main Street

AR Highway 16 East and East Kenwood Street

Cheri Whitlock and Lincoln Street

FLOODING SITUATIONS

Flood rescue at Rainbow & Northgate in Rogers, AR. 4.28.2021. Photo by Jacob Cotner. 12:30 p.m.

Highway 72 in Little Flock is closed. 11:15 a.m.

Horseshoe Bend Nature Trail. Rogers, AR, closed. 4/28/2021. Photo Ninette Sosa.

Flood rescue at S. 54th & Stoney Brook, Rogers, AR. Photo by Jacob Cotner. 10:45 a.m.

Highway 112, north of Elm Springs. 10 a.m.

HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURES

Rogers, AR. Photo Ninette Sosa. 9:30 a.m.