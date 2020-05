NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) β€” There is severe weather that could cause a potential tornado, in Oklahoma. The circulation is detected northwest of Siloam Springs and the surrounding area.

Storm seen from Gentry. Photo courtesy Shani Stiver

From Gentry and Siloam Springs. Photo courtesy Eric Rowan

West Fork/Winslow area. Photo Courtesy Linda Lewandowski

Looking toward Maysville. Photo Courtesy of Decatur Police Chief Steve Grizzle

KNWA/FOX24 Meteorologist Dan Skoff is keeping tabs on the storm. There appears to be a rotation in the eastern sections of Delaware County, Oklahoma.

A storm warning for Washington northern Crawford County has been issued.

Video from Prairie Grove. Courtesy Amber Smith

The storm is west of the Benton County line and is moving northwest.

Highway 59 looking south. Courtesy Sarah Yarbrough

STORY DEVELOPING