SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault will host an event called Anemkwoj Jen Kakkure (AJK) on Saturday, May 28 at noon.

According to a press release, Kinke Kwojjab Make Iam (KKMI) is an outreach project that provides a safe and confidential refuge for the Marshallese-speaking community in addressing sexual assault and harassment through support, understanding, and resources.

Anemkwoj Jen Kakkure (AJK) means “Freedom from Sexual Assault” in Marshallese. This event is an opportunity to educate the community, especially the Marshallese community about sexual assault. There will be free food, family-oriented games and giveaways throughout the event.

The event will be happening at Randall Tyson Recreational Complex, located at 4303 Watkins Ave. in Springdale.