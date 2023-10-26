FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Chicken, a restaurant chain backed by former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, is coming to Fayetteville.

A representative for the restaurant said that it’s slated to open at the end of November and will be located at 2190 MLK Boulevard.

“Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story,” the company’s website said.

The company’s website says that the chain was founded in 2018. This will be the chain’s first location in Arkansas.